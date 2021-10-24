Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 men arrested over attempted murder of man sleeping in apartment

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested three men on suspicion of attempted murder in August after two of them broke into a man’s apartment and stabbed him, while the third man waited outside in a car.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Aug 7 in Adachi Ward, Fuji TV reported. According to police, Kota Konishi, 22, and Ryota Sakai, 22, broke into the apartment of a man in his 40s. The third suspect, 20, who cannot be named because he was 19 and a minor at the time, waited in the car outside the apartment building.

The two intruders stabbed the victim who was sleeping. As the man woke up, Konishi and Sakai fled from the apartment. The victim’s wife and daughter were also in the apartment but were not harmed police said, adding the no rooms had been ransacked.

The victim spent a month in hospital recovering from his injuries. Police said he told them he did not know the two men who attacked him.

Police arrested the three suspects on Saturday after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage enabled them to identify the car parked outside the apartment building.

Police said that so far, the suspects have not said anything about their motive for the attack.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog