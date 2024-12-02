3 suspects arrested over death of man whose body was found on Osaka coast

Three men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a man's body which was found on the coast in Kaizuka, Osaka Prefecture, last month.

Police said Ryoki Nakamura, a restaurant owner in Chuo Ward, Osaka, and two others, are accused of dumping the body of Ryuto Miyagi, 26, a part-time restaurant worker in Nishi Ward, Osaka, which was found on a tetrapod on Nov 9, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Miyagi went missing on Oct 26 after finishing his part-time job and was seen leaving the restaurant where he worked. Street security camera footage showed three men grabbing him and forcing him into a car.

When his body was found, Miyagi was wearing a T-shirt and sweatpants. Both of his legs and face were wrapped in multiple layers of adhesive tape, and he had no ID or personal belongings on him.

The spot where the body was found is in an area lined with factories and warehouses, about 1 km west of Kaizuka Station on the Nankai Electric Railway line.

Police did not say if the three suspects have admitted killing Miyagi.

