Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 men break into elderly woman’s home in Tokyo and steal about ¥2 million

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo are looking for three men who broke into an elderly woman’s home and stole nearly 2 million yen on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. at a house in Koto Ward, Kyodo News reported. The woman, who is in her 70s, told police that the intruders threatened to kill her if she screamed. She said they wanted to know where she kept her money. The woman said they forced her to open a small safe. The trio stole nearly 2 million yen from the safe and then fled. Police said the woman was not harmed.

A neighbor who saw three men running from the house called police.

The victim said all three men appeared to be in their 20s. Two of them were dressed in black while the third one was dressed in a camouflage outfit and wearing a hood. All three wore face masks.

Police said other members of the woman’s family were out at the time.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

One wonders how they knew she kept so much cash at home.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo