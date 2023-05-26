3 men break into elderly woman’s home in Tokyo and steal about ¥2 million

Police in Tokyo are looking for three men who broke into an elderly woman’s home and stole nearly 2 million yen on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. at a house in Koto Ward, Kyodo News reported. The woman, who is in her 70s, told police that the intruders threatened to kill her if she screamed. She said they wanted to know where she kept her money. The woman said they forced her to open a small safe. The trio stole nearly 2 million yen from the safe and then fled. Police said the woman was not harmed.

A neighbor who saw three men running from the house called police.

The victim said all three men appeared to be in their 20s. Two of them were dressed in black while the third one was dressed in a camouflage outfit and wearing a hood. All three wore face masks.

Police said other members of the woman’s family were out at the time.

