3 men break into elderly woman’s home; steal cash, jewelry

Kanagawa prefectural police are looking for three men who broke into the home of a woman in her 70s on Monday and stole cash and jewelry.

Police said they received a call from the woman at around 7:20 a.m., in which she said that three men had broken into her residence and threatened her unless she gave them money, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, the woman, who lives alone, heard a window on the first floor being smashed at around 3 a.m. Then three men came upstairs and barged into her bedroom. They bound her hands and feet with adhesive tape and covered her mouth.

One man said: “You have money you received from your son. Give it to us.” The woman gave the intruders her purse and some jewelry and they fled. She managed to free herself and called police.

Police said she suffered injuries to her left hand after one man hit it with a hammer.

Police said they are questioning the woman's son about who knew he had given her money.

© Japan Today