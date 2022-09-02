3 men break into house in Kumamoto Pref; beat residents and steal ¥1 mil

Police in Nagasumachi, Kumamoto Prefecture, are looking for three men who broke into a house, assaulted the 68-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife who live there, and then made off with one million yen in cash and their car.

According to police, the incident occurred early Thursday morning. Local media reported that police received a call at around 6 a.m. from the man, who is the chairman of a construction company, in which he said three intruders had broken into his house and stolen money.

Police said the three men woke up the man and his wife, bound their wrists with tape and demanded money. They also beat the man, breaking a rib and a bone in his right foot. His wife was also beaten about the face.

The victim told the gang that there was money in a bag in his car. The trio went outside, found the money and then drove away in the car which was found abandoned about four kilometers away.

© Japan Today