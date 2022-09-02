Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 men break into house in Kumamoto Pref; beat residents and steal ¥1 mil

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Police in Nagasumachi, Kumamoto Prefecture, are looking for three men who broke into a house, assaulted the 68-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife who live there, and then made off with one million yen in cash and their car.

According to police, the incident occurred early Thursday morning. Local media reported that police received a call at around 6 a.m. from the man, who is the chairman of a construction company, in which he said three intruders had broken into his house and stolen money.

Police said the three men woke up the man and his wife, bound their wrists with tape and demanded money. They also beat the man, breaking a rib and a bone in his right foot. His wife was also beaten about the face.

The victim told the gang that there was money in a bag in his car. The trio went outside, found the money and then drove away in the car which was found abandoned about four kilometers away.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo