3 men break into house, steal ¥200,000 from resident

Ibaraki prefectural police are looking for three men broke into a house in Bando, Ibaraki Prefecture, and stole 200,000 yen from the man who lives there.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. TV Asahi reported that the 54-year-old man, who lives alone, told police that the intruders woke him up, punched his face and demanded money.

The man, who manages an agricultural business, gave them 200,000 yen and two wristwatches. The gang bound his mouth and wrists with duct tape and left the house. The man was able to free himself and call 110.

Police said the trio entered the house by breaking a window.

Police said the victim suffered a broken nose and cut lip in the attack.

