crime

3 men found dead at house in Miyazaki Prefecture

5 Comments
MIYAZAKI

Three men were found dead in a residence in Shibushi, Miyazaki Prefecture, on Tuesday night.

Police said they received a call at around 8:35 p.m. from a man saying a knife-wielding man was at his residence, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, three men were found collapsed and covered in blood from stab wounds. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police identified the men as residents Yoshihito Kai, 91, his son Kunio Kai, 67, and Kai’s son-in-law, Shun Suma, 45, from Kagoshima Prefecture. 

Yoshihito’s wife was also at home but was not injured. Police said she told them that Suma argued with her husband and son, then stabbed them and himself in the stomach.

Family feud gone wrong...

Wow! A phone call to police during the incident, then a double-murder followed by a suicide by the alleged assailant, AND all, … with a witness present? Couldn’t have scripted a better case for the police!

unless they also have a just happen to come upon some CCTV footage and/or the wife had it on video. -

That's sad. 91 year old man should die peacefully.

Yoshi was 91. How old was his wife? I doubt he was smart phone savvy to film it.

