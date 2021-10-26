3 men found dead at house in Miyazaki Prefecture

Three men were found dead in a residence in Shibushi, Miyazaki Prefecture, on Tuesday night.

Police said they received a call at around 8:35 p.m. from a man saying a knife-wielding man was at his residence, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, three men were found collapsed and covered in blood from stab wounds. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police identified the men as residents Yoshihito Kai, 91, his son Kunio Kai, 67, and Kai’s son-in-law, Shun Suma, 45, from Kagoshima Prefecture.

Yoshihito’s wife was also at home but was not injured. Police said she told them that Suma argued with her husband and son, then stabbed them and himself in the stomach.

