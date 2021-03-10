3 men jailed for for murder of 80-year-old woman in Tokyo

The Tokyo District Court has convicted one man aged 29 and two men aged 24 to 28 for killing an 80-year-old woman at her house in 2019.

The court sentenced Hiroki Sue, 24, to 28 years in prison and Tatsumi Komatsuzono, 29, and Yuta Sakai, 24, to 27 years in prison for killing Kuniko Kato in Koto Ward on Feb 28, 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kato was found dead on that day by a caregiver. Her hands and feet had been bound and her mouth taped shut. An autopsy showed she had suffocated to death.

About two weeks before the murder, Kato told a friend she had received a suspicious phone call asking whether she kept money at home. She did not report the matter to police.

The three defendants were arrested after witnesses saw them in a car outside Kato's apartment.

Prior to the case, two other robberies took place in Shibuya Ward in January and February 2019. In those cases, the victims were also tied up and had received phone calls asking how they kept their money. However, the defendants denied their involvement in those cases.

© Japan Today