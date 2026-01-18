3 men rob female university student in Zama

A female university student was threatened with a knife and what appeared to be a gun by three men who stole her shoulder bag which contained 10,000 yen on cash and other items, on a street in Zama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday night.
According to police, a man called 110 at around 11:50 p.m. and said that his girlfriend had been walking home when she was threatened by men who had a knife and a gun-like object, TV Asahi reported.
The woman was not injured.
The men were described as being approximately 170 cm tall and dressed in black.© Japan Today
Mr Kipling
¥10,000? Those three men really need to re-evaluate their risk reward analysis. Idiots.
Worldrider
Near the Zama City Office. The perps ran towards Sobudia station. Not the first attack on a lone female in this general area. The police have asked to review footage from my security cameras, a couple of times for previous incidents.