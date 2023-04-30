3 men rob jewelry accessory store in Tokyo

Three men wearing helmets robbed a jewelry accessory store in Tokyo on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. at the store in Omotesando, near Harajuku Station, Kyodo News reported. One of the men pointed a knife at an employee behind the counter and demanded money while the other two smashed a showcase display with hammers and grabbed necklaces and rings.

Another employee in a back room called 110 and said that a robbery was in progress.

The three men left with the jewelry and cash. Neither the employees nor one customer who was in the store at the tine were injured.

Police said store surveillance camera footage showed the trio all dressed in black. They got away in a white car parked near the store.

Police said the same store was robbed last August by three men. In that incident, one of the thieves threatened an employee with a model gun.

