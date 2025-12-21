3 men steal ¥10 million from residence in Shizuoka Prefecture

Shizuoka prefectural police are looking for three men who broke into a residential property in Nagaizumi town on Monday morning and stole 10 million yen in cash.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m., NTV reported. A man and his wife, both in their 80s, live in the 2-story home which is also a store they operate.

After breaking into the store, the men woke the couple up and demanded money. The intruders bound the couple’s hands and mouth with tape and fled with about 10 million yen.

Police said the man was able to free himself and called 110.

The three men are described as being over 170 cm tall, of slim build, and in their 20s or 30s. They were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

The couple were uninjured.

