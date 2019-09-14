3 men suspected of stealing about 70 cars

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing about 70 cars worth about 80 million yen in Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures since January 2018.

According to police, two of the suspects, who were classmates since elementary school, were apprehended at the crime scene, Sankei Shimbun reported. They were identified as Hayato Ogata, 36, a company employee residing in Kanagawa Prefecture's Hiratsuka City, and Tatsuya Taniike, 37, a truck driver. The third male suspect has yet to be identified.

In August, the three were caught in the act of stealing a passenger vehicle estimated to be worth two million yen from a rental parking lot in Isehara City, Kanagawa Prefecture

Police said the three suspects have admitted stealing the cars and quoted them as saying they needed money for living expenses.

Police said they suspect the three have been involved in other crimes and continuing their investigation.

