3 minors arrested over murder of Chiba woman

Police in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, said Saturday that three youths, two aged 18 and one 17-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of killing an 85-year-wold woman at her home last Sunday night or early Monday morning.
According to police, the three – who cannot be named because they are minors – have admitted to entering the house with the intention of robbing the victim, Yoshiko Shiino, Fuji TV reported. They were arrested on Friday night.
The body of Shiino, bleeding from a head wound, was found at around 9 a.m. Monday by her daughter-in-law who called 110. The front door to the house was not locked. Shiino was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said Shiino had been hit several times by a blunt object and stabbed. A bloodied knife was left at the scene of the crime.
Shiino lived with her oldest daughter who was recently hospitalized, so she was living alone at the time of the incident, police said.
Shiino was last seen alive by her son at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said the three suspects, two of whom have no fixed address, did not know Shiino. They were quoted by police as saying they thought she might have a lot of money and other valuables in the house.© Japan Today
Cricky
Minors? They were adult enough to kill, plan. Where exactly was the minor part.
Strangerland
Minors can and do plan and kill. There is nothing inherently adult about that.
Daniel Naumoff
This was an organized crime. They must be tried as adults, preferably to be put into a mental correction facility, for several decades.
Strangerland
That's just rhetoric. It most definitely was not organized crime. Sure, they may have organized something, and sure, it may have been a crime, but that's not what organized crime means.
elephant200
After 25 years of economic idle and social deteriorating of morale; Japan is not that safe as many thinks! The old woman has absolutely no idea of the risk in her country!
100 CPM
"have been arrested on suspicion of killing an 85-year-wold woman at her home"
Hopefully JT will provide case developments and case outcome in future precedings.
Strangerland
There are different ways to rank the level of safety in a country, resulting in different rankings, but one thing you find is that Japan is in the top five of pretty much every safety ranking I've ever seen. Whether you are man, woman, or child, there are few places on this planet with safer day to day living than Japan.
shallots
I tend to agree. It would be interesting to know what the background of these minor-murderers are, since it's so much more out of the norm. How do three young Japanese people get such an idea and carry out such violence? But, I suppose there are many dark hidden corners of the country, with low salaries, worse-than-average schools and child abuse and neglect. But that's the hidden stuff in a relatively much safer country. The only caveat I have is for girls. I still feel that young girls in Japan need to be careful and that "sexual" attacks/harassment are probably under-reported and a prevalent hazard. There's no #metoo wave here and it's probably risky to be a girl/woman in many situations. That said, I feel lucky to be in such a safe place.