3 minors arrested over murder of Chiba woman

Police in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, said Saturday that three youths, two aged 18 and one 17-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of killing an 85-year-wold woman at her home last Sunday night or early Monday morning.

According to police, the three – who cannot be named because they are minors – have admitted to entering the house with the intention of robbing the victim, Yoshiko Shiino, Fuji TV reported. They were arrested on Friday night.

The body of Shiino, bleeding from a head wound, was found at around 9 a.m. Monday by her daughter-in-law who called 110. The front door to the house was not locked. Shiino was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Shiino had been hit several times by a blunt object and stabbed. A bloodied knife was left at the scene of the crime.

Shiino lived with her oldest daughter who was recently hospitalized, so she was living alone at the time of the incident, police said.

Shiino was last seen alive by her son at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the three suspects, two of whom have no fixed address, did not know Shiino. They were quoted by police as saying they thought she might have a lot of money and other valuables in the house.

