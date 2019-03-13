3 pedestrians hit and killed by car in Chiba Pref

Three people waiting at a crossing were hit and killed by a car in Noda, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. The three people were at a crossing waiting for the walk signal when the car, driven by Ryuji Kaneko, veered over the center line into the opposite lane, jumped the curb and hit them. The car then hit a building wall, Fuji TV reported.

Two of the three victims ― a woman in her 60s and and another woman in her 70s ― were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, a man in his 70s who helped school children safely cross the street each morning, was taken to hospital where he died soon after arrival.

Police have arrested Kaneko, a 42-year-old company employee, on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death. He was quoted by police as saying he was on his way to work when he blacked out for a few seconds.

