Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 people become first arrested in Japan for posting 10-minute movie recap on YouTube

0 Comments
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

On June 23, Miyagi Prefectural Police announced the arrest of two men and one woman for uploading a fast movie to YouTube in July of last year. “Fast movie” is the Japanese term for those movie summary videos with titles like “Such-and-such In 5 Minutes”, where heavily edited clips or still images of an entire film are put together and narrated with a voice-over or subtitles.

This is the latest incident that demonstrates how copyright infringement in Japan is a criminal offense that could result in prison time. Back in the days of widespread P2P file sharing, scores of people were arrested for uploading and sharing copyrighted material as was the creator of Japan’s largest P2P software Winny.

The advent of YouTube made tracking down uploaders a little more straightforward. In this case, the Japanese trade group Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) sought a court order in the United States to get the identities of the fast movie uploaders from YouTube. CODA then handed over the information to the Miyagi Prefectural Police, who oversaw the arrests.

▼ A news report showing two of the suspects getting arrested

Most comments online seemed to feel that those who infringe on copyrights need to be taken to task, but some raised the question of whether a fast movie was a serious enough case of infringement.

“That was a fast arrest.”

“YouTube is full of these things.”

“If they are using the movies to get ad revenue then it’s wrong.”

“I’ve seen some of these videos and get why the movie companies are upset. After watching them I don’t really see a need to watch the actual full movie.”

“There is a case that it damages the movies, but in another way it promotes them too. It’s not so clear-cut.”

“I watched a fast movie yesterday. I’m ashamed to say that I’m not going to bother watching the movie now.”

“After watching fast movies, don’t people feel like they want to see the whole thing?”

“Wow, did those people even get a warning first?”

Like in other countries, Japan has “fair use” laws that – while somewhat vague – try to balance the protection of intellectual property with the importance of creative expression and cultural growth.

For example, using copyrighted material for non-profit educational purposes would most likely be fair use but posting a full copyrighted movie on YouTube while collecting ad revenue for it will almost certainly lead to handcuffs if caught.

Most cases tend to fall somewhere in between those two extreme examples though, such as fast movies. The criteria for fair use are usually: size, purpose, creativity, and harm.

According to NHK, the video in question was 10 minutes in length, which is a little longer than a lot of video movie recaps and roughly 10 percent of a feature film’s length. And considering the purpose of the fast movie is to explain the entire plot from beginning to end, CODA could make a strong case that it causes significant harm to filmmaker’s profits.

According to one film and anime trade group survey, there were 2,100 fast movies posted by 55 accounts in the past year. They estimate that this resulted in damages of 95.6 billion yen at a time when the film industry was struggling with the pandemic.

Without seeing the actual video, it’s impossible to judge if it demonstrates enough unique creativity to be considered fair use, but considering it appears to fall short on the other three factors, it would be an awfully high bar to clear.

In the end, it all boils down to the opinion of the copyright holder and whether they feel use of their property crosses a line. So when in doubt, do what top cosplayer Enako does and ask them, otherwise use it at your own risk, especially in Japan where penalties can go as high as 10 years in prison.

Sources: NHK, Itai News, Agency for Cultural Affairs, CRIC

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Gunma man who sought “popularity” arrested after uploading Studio Ghibli’s “Kaze Tachinu”

-- Studio Ghibli releases last set of wallpapers to download and use as backgrounds for video calls

-- Evangelion can (not) get released – Final Rebuild film gets delayed again

© SoraNews24

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo