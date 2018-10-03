3 people in Tokyo injured by pepper spray

Police in Tokyo are looking for two men who injured three people with pepper spray in Ueno on Sept 29.

According to police, there were two incidents. In the first incident, a man in his 30s and a female acquaintance were sprayed at around 7:15 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The men accused the woman of being a prostitute before spraying the couple.

Four hours later, the two men were spotted again near the same area, this time spraying and injuring a man in his 20s who was walking with a woman.

Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the men.

