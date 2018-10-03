Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 people in Tokyo injured by pepper spray

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo are looking for two men who injured three people with pepper spray in Ueno on Sept 29.

According to police, there were two incidents.  In the first incident, a man in his 30s and a female acquaintance were sprayed at around 7:15 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The men accused the woman of being a prostitute before spraying the couple.

Four hours later, the two men were spotted again near the same area, this time spraying and injuring a man in his 20s who was walking with a woman.

Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the men.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Living in one of the most densely populated areas on earth means you'll read about random stuff more frequently.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Takasago Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Hot springs

Takegawara Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Families

Hike it Baby Tokyo: Exploring The City With Your Kiddos In Tow

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

English Teacher Assessments: A Guide to Getting Your Contract Renewed

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Cities

Matsushiro

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Truly Scary Japanese Horror Anime to Set the Mood for Halloween

GaijinPot Blog