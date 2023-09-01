Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 sent to prosecutors for stealing money from 35 vending machines in 7 prefectures

2 Comments
TOCHIGI

Police in Nakagawa, Tochigi Prefecture, have sent a 21-year-old man and two minors to prosecutors after indicting them for stealing money from 35 vending machines in seven prefectures.

According to the indictment, Hyogo Oshima, who works as a plasterer, and two minors, one male and one female, broke the vending machines with an iron bar and stole about 550,000 yen between April 16 and May 20, Kyodo News reported.

The suspects were arrested after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. Police said they have admitted to the charge and quoted them as saying they needed money for living expenses and entertainment.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Quite easy to get into any vending machine without a crow bar. If you want to commit this type of crime ( not that I condone it), wear a mask and sunglasses. Don’t leave a motor vehicle nearby amd don’t brag about to your mates.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

broke the vending machines with an iron bar and stole about 550,000 yen between April 16 and May 20,

That amount is really small compared the famous ore scam.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Meet: September Karaoke Party

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sumashi-jiru

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “He’s Taken”

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Ohashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Crazy About Kakigori: Japan’s Favorite Summer Treat

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 28 – Sep. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Hayama Shiosai Park and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Flying Solo: Five Japanese Group Activities You Can Enjoy On Your Own

GaijinPot Blog

Pet-Friendly Apartments: Honesty is the Best Policy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tenjin Underground Mall (Tenjin City)

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog