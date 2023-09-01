3 sent to prosecutors for stealing money from 35 vending machines in 7 prefectures

Police in Nakagawa, Tochigi Prefecture, have sent a 21-year-old man and two minors to prosecutors after indicting them for stealing money from 35 vending machines in seven prefectures.

According to the indictment, Hyogo Oshima, who works as a plasterer, and two minors, one male and one female, broke the vending machines with an iron bar and stole about 550,000 yen between April 16 and May 20, Kyodo News reported.

The suspects were arrested after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. Police said they have admitted to the charge and quoted them as saying they needed money for living expenses and entertainment.

