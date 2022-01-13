3 stabbed at University of Tokyo ahead of entrance exams

Police are seen at the entrance to the University of Tokyo campus after a stabbing attack on Saturday morning.

Two 18-year-old high school students from Chiba Prefecture and a 72-year-old man were stabbed by a 17-year-old youth at the entrance of the University of Tokyo ahead of unified university entrance exams on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on the grounds of the university in Bunkyo Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the three victims were all stabbed in the back. The man, a university employee, was able to seek help from police at a nearby koban.

The three victims were taken to hospital where doctors said the students' wounds were not life-threatening, but the man was undergoing surgery.

The attacker, a high school student from Nagoya, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police said he was not an exam-taker. He also told police he started a small fire at nearby Todaimae subway station at around 8:15 a.m., which firefighters extinguished after about an hour.

Police quoted him as saying he was not doing well at school and wanted to cause an incident so he could die, Kyodo News reported.

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations said 530,367 applicants are sitting for the exams at 677 venues across the country on Saturday and Sunday. The exams started on time at 9:30 a.m. at the University of Tokyo venue where 3,700 students were taking the tests.

