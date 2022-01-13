Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police are seen at the entrance to the University of Tokyo campus after a stabbing attack on Saturday morning. Photo: KYODO
crime

3 stabbed at University of Tokyo ahead of entrance exams

2 Comments
TOKYO

Two 18-year-old high school students from Chiba Prefecture and a 72-year-old man were stabbed by a 17-year-old youth at the entrance of the University of Tokyo ahead of unified university entrance exams on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on the grounds of the university in Bunkyo Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the three victims were all stabbed in the back. The man, a university employee, was able to seek help from police at a nearby koban.

The three victims were taken to hospital where doctors said the students' wounds were not life-threatening, but the man was undergoing surgery.

The attacker, a high school student from Nagoya, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police said he was not an exam-taker. He also told police he started a small fire at nearby Todaimae subway station at around 8:15 a.m., which firefighters extinguished after about an hour.

Police quoted him as saying he was not doing well at school and wanted to cause an incident so he could die, Kyodo News reported.

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations said 530,367 applicants are sitting for the exams at 677 venues across the country on Saturday and Sunday. The exams started on time at 9:30 a.m. at the University of Tokyo venue where 3,700 students were taking the tests.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Unbelievable, unreal.

But then again with the Japanese education system that I experienced for the past 30+ years nothing should surprise me.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Awful news.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

What a jerk! Now the students ling years of prep is at risk.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Wanted to cause an incident so he could die..

I'd rather he go to the suicide forest and not get innocent victims involved.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo