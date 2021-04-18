Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 suspects who robbed elderly woman at home after one asked to use her toilet arrested

KAMAKURA

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefectures, have arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of robbery after the woman gained admittance to the house of an elderly lady by asking if she could use the toilet.

The incident occurred on Jan 19, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim is in her 70s and lives alone in the coastal town. She told police a woman rang the intercom and asked if she could use the toilet at around 4:05 p.m. Since she appeared desperate, the elderly woman opened her door. She told police she was startled when a man also came into the house.

The intruders then tied the victim’s hands with a plastic cord and ransacked her residence, looking for cash. About 20 minutes later, they found her safe and fled the scene.

The victim managed to untie herself at around 7 p.m. and called 110. She told police the stolen safe contained a bankbook but no cash.

On Saturday, police said they had charged three suspects — Riku Matsuo, 21, a part-time worker, Jundai Kawano, 21, who is unemployed, and their female accomplice Kureha Kanbe, 23, also unemployed.

Police said Kanbe and Matsuo have admitted to robbing the woman, while Kawano, who is believed to have waited outside the house, has denied any involvement.

