Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 Taiwanese women get suspended sentences for smuggling gold in bras

1 Comment
HAKODATE

A Japanese court gave three Taiwanese women suspended sentences Wednesday after finding them guilty of attempting to smuggle gold worth 50 million yen into the country by hiding it in their bras.

The Hakodate District Court in Hokkaido handed down one-year prison terms to Qiu Shu-fen, 47, and her 20-year-old daughter Qiu Yu-ting as well as Zhang Hui-ying, 47. Each woman's sentence is suspended for three years.

Presiding Judge Takeshi Hashimoto said in the ruling, "There is no room for leniency as the three committed the crime with a motive to receive money" but added that the sentences were suspended as they have shown remorse.

According to the ruling, the three women were carrying two pieces of gold hidden in pockets attached to their bras when they arrived at Hakodate airport from Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport on Nov 11.

Each piece of gold, which was confiscated by the authorities, was 11 centimeters in diameter and weighed around 1.75 kilograms.

Prosecutors sought one-year prison terms and the confiscation of the gold, claiming the defendants had been offered travel expenses to Japan and NT$20,000 ($670) in exchange for taking part in the smuggling operation.

Defense lawyers, meanwhile, sought suspended prison terms, arguing that the three had merely transported the gold.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

So will they be deported and banned from reentry?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mochi Mochi Nippon! All You Need to Know about Japan’s Ubiquitous Rice Cakes

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Art & Culture

10 Exhibitions To Catch This Summer In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Art & Culture

An Invitation To Azuma Odori: Tokyo’s Most Authentic Geisha Experience

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon