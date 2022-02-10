Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 teachers indicted over deaths of 8 in avalanche in 2017

TOCHIGI

Prosecutors in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have indicted three teachers over the deaths of seven students and one teacher who were caught in an avalanche during a mountain climbing lesson on a ski slope in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, in 2017.

Forty other students and teachers were injured in the avalanche that hit the group at around 8:30 a.m. on March 27, 2017, at Nasuonsen Family Ski Resort.

Prosecutors on Thursday indicted Shuichi Inose, 55, who was in charge of the group, and two other teachers, aged 59 and 53, for professional negligence resulting in death and injury, Sankei Shimbun reported. Prosecutors said the three teachers were lax in their safety measures by taking the students on a trek through deep snow, knowing that in the spring, there was a strong possibility of avalanches occurring.

A total of 52 students and 11 teachers from seven high schools were on a three-day mountaineering excursion when the disaster struck. A warning had been issued for heavy snow and possible avalanches in the area by the local weather agency.

The ski resort had already been closed after winter, but some of its facilities were made available for the high school mountaineering trip.

© Japan Today/AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Not only the teachers. The facility, even parents have a responsibility here. As a child my parents always said that school trips were risky. Too many students, too few teachers, just look at deaths and accidents over the years on school trips, shocking figures

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This was a totally unnecessary tragedy. This area was my favorite

for country skiing. Everyone around there knows that March is

very dangerous. I stop in mid-February because of unstable

snow, especially after there is rain, freezing and then a heavy

snow layer on top of the icy slope. I feel very sad for the loss

of lives and for the families.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

