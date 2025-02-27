3 teens arrested over fraudulent mobile contracts, aided by ChatGPT

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of unauthorized access into the systems of Rakuten Group Inc's mobile carrier to fraudulently acquire contracts, using what was believed to be a self-developed program written with the help of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot, Tokyo police said Thursday.

The three male students -- a 15-year-old from Shiga Prefecture, a 16-year-old from Gifu Prefecture and a 14-year-old from west Tokyo -- allegedly sold at least 2,500 mobile lines they illegally acquired, earning around 7.5 million yen worth of cryptocurrency, according to the police.

The three are believed to have met through online gaming. They separately accessed Rakuten Mobile Inc.'s systems to enter into contracts under other individuals' names between May and August.

The police discovered approximately 3.3 billion sets of ID and password combinations on the suspects' computers, with the data believed to have been purchased from a third party via the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

The three used a program that attempted to log into Rakuten Mobile's systems automatically using the ID and password combinations. It would then extract accounts it successfully logged into and execute contracts under those accounts. Generative AI was used to enhance the program's processing capabilities, according to the police.

The program was primarily developed by the 16-year-old senior high school student from Gifu Prefecture.

The 15-year-old junior high school student from Shiga Prefecture, who is suspected of being the mastermind, was quoted as telling the police that he "wanted to gain attention on social media," while the other two said they wanted money.

The students are believed to have used the money they earned to purchase gaming consoles and gamble in online casinos. They were arrested between Feb 3 to 25.

