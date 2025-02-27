 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
AI
The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone. Image: AP file
crime

3 teens arrested over fraudulent mobile contracts, aided by ChatGPT

0 Comments
TOKYO

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of unauthorized access into the systems of Rakuten Group Inc's mobile carrier to fraudulently acquire contracts, using what was believed to be a self-developed program written with the help of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot, Tokyo police said Thursday.

The three male students -- a 15-year-old from Shiga Prefecture, a 16-year-old from Gifu Prefecture and a 14-year-old from west Tokyo -- allegedly sold at least 2,500 mobile lines they illegally acquired, earning around 7.5 million yen worth of cryptocurrency, according to the police.

The three are believed to have met through online gaming. They separately accessed Rakuten Mobile Inc.'s systems to enter into contracts under other individuals' names between May and August.

The police discovered approximately 3.3 billion sets of ID and password combinations on the suspects' computers, with the data believed to have been purchased from a third party via the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

The three used a program that attempted to log into Rakuten Mobile's systems automatically using the ID and password combinations. It would then extract accounts it successfully logged into and execute contracts under those accounts. Generative AI was used to enhance the program's processing capabilities, according to the police.

The program was primarily developed by the 16-year-old senior high school student from Gifu Prefecture.

The 15-year-old junior high school student from Shiga Prefecture, who is suspected of being the mastermind, was quoted as telling the police that he "wanted to gain attention on social media," while the other two said they wanted money.

The students are believed to have used the money they earned to purchase gaming consoles and gamble in online casinos. They were arrested between Feb 3 to 25.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

English-Language Restaurant Reservation Sites in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Differences Between Japanese & Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

How to Charge Your Mobile Suica and Pasmo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog

How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Japanese Companies Handle Conflict?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel