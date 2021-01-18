Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 women arrested for operating massage parlor offering sex services

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 45-year-old Chinese woman and two women employees on suspicion of operating a massage parlor that offered sexual services to men.

According to police, Liu Hong operates two massage parlors in Setagaya Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the one in Sangenjaya, Men’s Esthe Taiwan Spa, is in an area where establishments offering sex services are prohibited.

Police said Liu has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying the spa made about 80,000 yen a day from sex services, totaling about 14 million yen since last April. 

Police arrested Liu and her employees, also Chinese, after a tip-off from a caller saying that the spa was offering more than just massages.

I don't think these happy ending parlors will ever go away, however during times like this they should be using common sense and refrain from doing anything at all. for all parties concerned.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A question everybody needs to ask themselves is who is being harmed by this service.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A parlor offering more than just massages? How dare they!

Anyway, how’s the Soapland downtown? Are the rates fair?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

