Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3-year-old boy dies after being hit by car on Nagano highway

0 Comments
NAGANO

A three-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car while crossing a highway in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture, police said Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Friday. The  driver of the car, a 42-year-old woman, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

Police said the boy, Yuhi Nishikata, was crossing National Route 19 when he was hit from the left by a car driven by Aya Shimizu, local media reported. Shimzu was quoted by police as saying she didn't see the boy on the highway.

Yuhi was taken to a hospital in Matsumoto, where he died about 90 minutes later.

Police said Yuhi’s mother had taken him with her to visit a friend’s house nearby. She told police that while she was chatting with her friend, Yuhi apparently wandered off by himself.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Museums

Unzen Toy Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

5 Mobile Apps to Help Improve Your Japanese Kana and Kanji on the Go

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon