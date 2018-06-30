3-year-old boy dies after being hit by car on Nagano highway

A three-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car while crossing a highway in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture, police said Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Friday. The driver of the car, a 42-year-old woman, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

Police said the boy, Yuhi Nishikata, was crossing National Route 19 when he was hit from the left by a car driven by Aya Shimizu, local media reported. Shimzu was quoted by police as saying she didn't see the boy on the highway.

Yuhi was taken to a hospital in Matsumoto, where he died about 90 minutes later.

Police said Yuhi’s mother had taken him with her to visit a friend’s house nearby. She told police that while she was chatting with her friend, Yuhi apparently wandered off by himself.

© Japan Today