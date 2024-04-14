3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car; driver arrested

Police in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after his car hit and killed a three year-old girl.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on a narrow straight road that passes through a residential area, broadcaster NTV reported.

Police said Takuto Aigasa, a company employee, has admitted hitting the child with his vehicle.

Police said the child, Akari Kubo, who lived nearby, was riding a wooden playground bike without pedals when she was hit by the car.

