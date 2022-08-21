Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in internet cafe parking lot

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama said Sunday they have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after the car he was driving hit and killed a 3-year-old girl.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Konan Ward. Kyodo News reported that the driver, Tetsuya Masuda, a company employee, had gone to the internet cafe with Hitomi Yazaki, 22, and her daughter Akane. The three live together, police said.

Masuda was quoted by police as saying that as he was backing the car out of the parking lot, when he mistakenly pressed the brake and accelerator at the same time, hitting Yazaki and her daughter.

Yazaki and Akane were taken to hospital where the child died due to severe head injuries, while her mother suffered a broken collarbone.

Horrible

