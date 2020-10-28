3 youths arrested for stealing ¥6 million from porn film actress at her condo

Three youths aged between 17 and 19 have been arrested on suspicion of robbing the Tokyo apartment of porn film actress Yuria Satomi of about 6 million yen in cash.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the high-rise condominium in Tokyo's Meguro Ward, Fuji TV reported. The 35-year-old actress told police one of the intruders, dressed as a courier, buzzed her on the intercom, so she assumed he was making a delivery and let him into the building.

After she opened the door, he threatened her with a knife, stating, "I've stabbed someone before. Hand over the money.” An accomplice followed him in. Both of them wore white face masks.

The two managed to make off with 6 million yen in cash from a safe and a closet.

Satomi told police that while the two men were searching her apartment, they were wearing earphones, as if they were listening to someone telling them where to look.

On Monday night, police used surveillance camera footage to identify the vehicle the suspects used in their getaway and tracked it to Kanagawa Prefecture. The three suspects and 4 million yen of the stolen money were in the car.

Police are questioning them on what happened to the other 2 million yen and how they knew that Satomi had that much money in her condo.

