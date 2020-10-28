Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 youths arrested for stealing ¥6 million from porn film actress at her condo

8 Comments
TOKYO

Three youths aged between 17 and 19 have been arrested on suspicion of robbing the Tokyo apartment of porn film actress Yuria Satomi of about 6 million yen in cash.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the high-rise condominium in Tokyo's Meguro Ward, Fuji TV reported. The 35-year-old actress told police one of the intruders, dressed as a courier, buzzed her on the intercom, so she assumed he was making a delivery and let him into the building.

After she opened the door, he threatened her with a knife, stating, "I've stabbed someone before. Hand over the money.” An accomplice followed him in. Both of them wore white face masks.

The two managed to make off with 6 million yen in cash from a safe and a closet.

Satomi told police that while the two men were searching her apartment, they were wearing earphones, as if they were listening to someone telling them where to look.

On Monday night, police used surveillance camera footage to identify the vehicle the suspects used in their getaway and tracked it to Kanagawa Prefecture. The three suspects and 4 million yen of the stolen money were in the car.

Police are questioning them on what happened to the other 2 million yen and how they knew that Satomi had that much money in her condo.

8 Comments
If I kept 6 million IN CASH lying around my apartment, I'd be quite wary of delivery people and any other strangers knocking on my door.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

was the money returned? seems an odd omission

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Poor thing.  I hope it doesn't affect her ability to perform.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

was the money returned? seems an odd omission

It'll be returned, but right now it is also physical evidence in a criminal case, so the police are probably still in possession of it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Did she pay tax on that cash?

how did they know she had cash in her house?

how did they know her apartment address?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

She must not have passed enough money back to the Yakuza, so they came and took it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Just shows how the world of porn is linked with sleazy underworld types.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

robbing the Tokyo apartment of porn film actress Yuria Satomi

3 young dudes only wanted the money?!!! Glad she is safe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"I've stabbed someone before. Hand over the money.”

"Thank you oh great master for your wisdom, but I was wondering if you could, like, bite me instead?"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

