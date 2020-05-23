Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 youths arrested for throwing concrete blocks from bridge onto expressway

KUMAMOTO

Police in Kumamoto City have arrested three youths — two aged 19 and one aged 18 — on suspicion of attempted murder after they threw concrete blocks from a bridge at trucks on an expressway below.

According to police, the two 19-year-olds attend a vocational college, while the 18-year-old is a company employee, Fuji TV reported. They cannot be named because they are minors.

The incident occurred at around 12:55 a.m. on May 20, police said. The suspects, who have admitted to the charge, threw several concrete blocks, each weighing between 10 and 13 kilograms, onto trucks traveling along the Kyushu Expressway. One block landed on the back of a truck. Three other trucks were also hit by the blocks. There no injuries among the drivers.

If they're bored, arrange to have them stand below that bridge and catch falling cinder blocks while dodging cars.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

