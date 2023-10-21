Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

30-year-old man arrested for abusing baby son

1 Comment
SHIZUOKA

Police in Shizuoka City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his son at their home.

According to police, the man, who is a company employee, beat his son, who is not yet one year old, at around 6 a.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The father took the baby to the hospital where doctors suspected the bruises were the result of a beating. The hospital contacted police.

Police did not release the man’s name nor say whether he has admitted abusing his son or not. The baby remained in hospital Sunday for treatment.

The headline allows for no doubt and is not fair. He is only suspected thus far.

Note the mother is not even mentioned, as if she has been on a trip to the moon this whole time.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Five minutes alone with this POS - hands tied behind his back - is all it will take. Just five minutes.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

