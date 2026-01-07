 Japan Today
crime

30-year-old man arrested for burning daughter's arm with lighter

AOMORI

Aomori prefectural police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of assault for burning his preschool-aged daughter's arm with a lighter.

The incident occurred between October 18 and 25 last year, NTV reported. On October 25, a child consultation center reported to police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police arrested the man, a company employee, on Wednesday, after questioning him and other members of the family.

According to police, the man has admitted burning his daughter's upper right arm with a lighter, causing skin damage that required 21 days of treatment. The girl is currently being cared for in another location.


Ugh, what a monster.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

