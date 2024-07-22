 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

30-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing mother in Kochi Prefecture

1 Comment
KOCHI

Police in Sukumo, Kochi Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 62-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Kyosuke Nakayama is accused of stabbing his mother Miwa with a knife at around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Nakayama told a neighbor what he had done and the neighbor called 119.

Police found Nakayama on a road near his house and arrested him on the spot. A blood-stained knife and a iron bar were reportedly found in the house near the victim's body.

Miwa was was rushed to hospital multiple wounds to her neck and other parts of her body, police said, adding she died late Saturday.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Oh no, not again. 30 years old, no jib, living with his mummy, think I’ve heard this one before.

Wonder if he will have forgotten what happened to make it a full house of the same old same old.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo