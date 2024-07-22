30-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing mother in Kochi Prefecture

Police in Sukumo, Kochi Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 62-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Kyosuke Nakayama is accused of stabbing his mother Miwa with a knife at around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Nakayama told a neighbor what he had done and the neighbor called 119.

Police found Nakayama on a road near his house and arrested him on the spot. A blood-stained knife and a iron bar were reportedly found in the house near the victim's body.

Miwa was was rushed to hospital multiple wounds to her neck and other parts of her body, police said, adding she died late Saturday.

