crime

30-year-old man arrested for smearing bodily fluid on high school girl

KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man for smearing bodily fluid on a high school girl's hair while on a bus.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:55 p.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Shohei Yokota, a company employee, was seated behind the 18-year-old girl on the bus when the incident occurred.

Police said the girl noticed something strange on her hair after exiting the bus. She consulted with an acquaintance, who filed a police report. 

Yokota was identified after an analysis of security camera footage taken aboard the bus. Police said Yokota has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he has done the same thing to other girls in the past.

Yokota was identified after an analysis of security camera footage taken aboard the bus.

No he wasn't. He was identified from his Suika or mobile phone signal.

And bodily fluid? Blood? Urine? Pancreatic enzymes? or something else?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

