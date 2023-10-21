30-year-old man arrested over abuse of baby son

Police in Shizuoka City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his son at their home.

According to police, the man, who is a company employee, beat his son, who is not yet one year old, at around 6 a.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The father took the baby to the hospital where doctors suspected the bruises were the result of a beating. The hospital contacted police.

Police did not release the man’s name nor say whether he has admitted abusing his son or not. The baby remained in hospital Sunday for treatment.

© Japan Today