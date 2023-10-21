Newsletter Signup Register / Login
30-year-old man arrested over abuse of baby son

5 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Shizuoka City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his son at their home.

According to police, the man, who is a company employee, beat his son, who is not yet one year old, at around 6 a.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The father took the baby to the hospital where doctors suspected the bruises were the result of a beating. The hospital contacted police.

Police did not release the man’s name nor say whether he has admitted abusing his son or not. The baby remained in hospital Sunday for treatment.

The headline allows for no doubt and is not fair. He is only suspected thus far.

Note the mother is not even mentioned, as if she has been on a trip to the moon this whole time.

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

That's right - headline should read arrested 'on suspicion of . . '

3 ( +3 / -0 )

That's right - headline should read arrested 'on suspicion of . . '

I agree the headline is unfairly judgmental .

Furthermore if the father is so abusive why would he take the baby to hospital ?

I cannot have pass judgment without more details

I hope the toddler fully recovers

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Furthermore if the father is so abusive why would he take the baby to hospital ?

Maybe because he was worried the baby might die? Often abusive parents don’t want their kids to die, they just lack the emotional tools to deal with babies.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Maybe because he was worried the baby might die? Often abusive parents don't want their kids to die, they just lack the emotional tools to deal with babies.

This is as possible as so many other things though. It is still a small flag that he cares about the baby and raises at least a little reasonable doubt that he abused the baby. Could have been an accident. Could be he is not the perp.

After all, he could have said nothing and waited it out. And if the baby lived no risk to him, but if the baby died he might then claim the baby fell down the stairs and he did not think it was so serious until it was too late.

We really know next to nothing here.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

