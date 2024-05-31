30-year-old man arrested over attempted murder of girlfriend

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his girlfriend at his apartment.

According to police, the suspect, Maya Yano, called 110 at around 9:50 a.m. Friday and said he had stabbed his girlfriend with a knife, Kyodo News reported. Police went to the apartment in Nakano Ward and found a girl in her late teens lying on a bed. She was bleeding from a knife wound to the chest. A blood-stained kitchen knife was on the floor She was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Saturday, police said.

Police said Yano, a self-professed YouTuber who goes by the name Pusu, told them he had planned to commit suicide after stabbing his girlfriend but couldn’t go through with it.

