 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

30-year-old man arrested over attempted murder of girlfriend

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his girlfriend at his apartment.

According to police, the suspect, Maya Yano, called 110 at around 9:50 a.m. Friday and said he had stabbed his girlfriend with a knife, Kyodo News reported. Police went to the apartment in Nakano Ward and found a girl in her late teens lying on a bed. She was bleeding from a knife wound to the chest. A blood-stained kitchen knife was on the floor She was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Saturday, police said.

Police said Yano, a self-professed YouTuber who goes by the name Pusu, told them he had planned to commit suicide after stabbing his girlfriend but couldn’t go through with it.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Very troubling in so many ways. I hope he is properly punished and they both get psychological counseling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo