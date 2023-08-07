30-year-old man arrested over murder of grandmother

Police in Fukuoka said Tuesday they have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 74-year-old grandmother at their home.

Police said they received an emergency call from a woman in her 50s at around 9:45 a.m. Monday, in which she said that her mother was unconscious and bleeding from facial wounds in her bedroom at their home in Sawara Ward, Kyodo News reported.

Police and emergency personnel went to the house where they found Shizue Matsuda bleeding from several knife wounds. She was lying on her bed in the first-floor bedroom. Police said she was declared dead at the scene.

The victim’s grandson, Takuma Matsuda, who was at home, was detained for questioning and arrested on suspicion of murder late Monday.

Police said Matsuda has admitted stabbing his grandmother multiple times in the chest and face with a knife between 8 p.m. on Sunday and 9:45 a.m. Monday.

The victim’s daughter was working during that time and discovered the body when she returned home from work on Monday morning.

