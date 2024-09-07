 Japan Today
Image: iStock/Rattankun Thongbun
crime

30-year-old man sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing company executive

SAITAMA

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 17 years in prison for killing a business acquaintance in Misato City, Saitama Prefecture, last August.

In the lay judge trial, Yosuke Uchida, a construction worker, was convicted of killing company executive Koichiro Okawa, 52, by stabbing him multiple times with a kitchen knife on the company premises on the night of Aug 29, 2023, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The defense had asked for a lighter sentence, arguing that the defendant had been threatened by Okawa to pay back money that he did not actually need to repay, and that he had been driven to the brink.

Presiding Judge Masahito Murohashi rejected the defense's argument, saying, "The defendant should have taken measures such as consulting with those around him, but he committed the crime in a reckless manner with strong intent to kill."

The court heard that Uchida attacked Okawa from behind and stabbed him repeatedly in the chest and back, even after he had fallen to the floor.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

