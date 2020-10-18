30-year-old woman fatally stabbed in car

A 30-year-old woman died after being found with multiple stab wounds inside a car in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday night.
According to police, a passerby saw the woman’s body sprawled in the driver's seat of the car near JR Takasaki Station at around 7:30 p.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported. The woman, identified later as Kanako Osawa from Niigata City, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead about one hour later due to loss of blood from at least six knife wounds. No knife was found in the car.
Police said the car had been rented in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, earlier in the day, and that a witness had seen a man in a suit and the woman having a heated argument in the car late on Sunday afternoon.
The car was parked under elevated tracks about 300 meters from the east exit of Takasaki Station.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
Oxycodin
This is an indicator that Jland is not as safe as we all thought it once was. Guns dont kill people and knifes dont kill people. Its the mentally ill individuals who think killing someone is killing people. Don't blame guns and knifes. Too many of these incidents happening constantly in Jland.
WilliB
Oxycodin
It is nothing of the sort, unless you claim that "we all" thought there is no crime in Japan at all. Which of course nobody ever said.
Sven Asai
That’s what I said. There is no possibility for legal self-defense. The law is in fact a death sentence for all of us normal people and possible victims. If she had a machine gun for defense she could have decorated the car inside with the meat of that brutal knife attacker. Now she’s dead and the killer vividly and happily on the run. Sick world.
expat
われわれ外国人。。。
Mickelicious
我々宇宙人。。。