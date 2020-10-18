30-year-old woman fatally stabbed in car

A 30-year-old woman died after being found with multiple stab wounds inside a car in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday night.

According to police, a passerby saw the woman’s body sprawled in the driver's seat of the car near JR Takasaki Station at around 7:30 p.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported. The woman, identified later as Kanako Osawa from Niigata City, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead about one hour later due to loss of blood from at least six knife wounds. No knife was found in the car.

Police said the car had been rented in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, earlier in the day, and that a witness had seen a man in a suit and the woman having a heated argument in the car late on Sunday afternoon.

The car was parked under elevated tracks about 300 meters from the east exit of Takasaki Station.

© Japan Today