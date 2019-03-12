300-kg safe stolen from supermarket office in Hokkaido

A safe weighing about 300 kilograms was stolen from the office of a supermarket in Mukawa, Hokkaido, police said Tuesday.

According to police, a security guard notified police at around 1 a.m. Monday and reported a break-in at the office of the nationwide grocery store chain A-COOP’s Ceres store location in Mukawa.

Police said the thieves got in by breaking an office window and managed to take the safe which contained 6.5 million yen in cash, as well as 1.2 million yen worth of gift certificates, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A store employee told local media the safe contained the proceeds three days’ sales and change for Monday’s operations.

A company vehicle that was always left parked outside the supermarket’s office window to prevent burglaries was also found nearby with a smashed window. Police believe that the thieves managed to move the vehicle before breaking into the store.

