Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

30th anniversary of murder of lawyer, family by Aum members observed

0 Comments
KAMAKURA

Colleagues of a 33-year-old lawyer who was murdered along with his family in 1989, by members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult prayed at his grave site in Kamakura on Monday.

Lawyer Tsutsumi Sakamoto, 33, his wife Satoko, 29, and their one-year-old son Tatsuhiko were abducted and killed by the cult on Nov 4, 1989. At the time, Sakamoto was working to help members who wanted to leave the cult. He had been warned in October 1989 by senior cult member Kiyohide Hayakawa to back off.

The Sakamotos were murdered at their Yokohama home and their bodies were found in September 1995 based on depositions by cult members. Sakamoto’s remains were found in Nadachi town, Niigata Prefecture; his wife’s remains were found in a mountainous area of Uozu in neighboring Toyama Prefecture, while the infant’s remains body was left in Omachi, Nagano Prefecture.

Hayakawa and three other cult members, Kazuaki Okazaki, Tomomasa Nakagawa and Tomomitsu Niimi, were convicted of killing the Sakamotos and sentenced to death for those murders as well as for their part in the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, which killed 12 people and injured more than 5,000. They were executed last year with nine other Arm members, including cult leader Shoko Asahara.

Sakamoto’s colleague said Monday the case will never be ended and that he can’t stop thinking why this had to happen.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #53: Mundane Halloween Costume Event Has Twitter Giggling

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Summerhill International School’s Info Session 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Culture

Culture Day: A Quest For Japanese Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Discovering Japanese Floral Beauty with Ikebana Master Flavia Nishimura

Savvy Tokyo