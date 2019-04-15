31-year-old man arrested for abusing 9-year-old son

Police in Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his 9-year-old son.

Yusuke Tsuruoka, a company employee, has admitted to the charge, police said. He was quoted as saying he lost his temper because he didn't like his son's "attitude toward life," Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Tsuruoka punched his son in the face and abdomen at their home, inflicting minor injuries on the boy.

A neighbor noticed the boy standing outside his home at around 5:50 p.m. and notified the police after she suspected he was being “forced to stand outside” as punishment. When police arrived at the Tsuruoka residence, the boy told them police he had been “beaten by his dad.”

Tsuruoka lives with his wife, 26, son and four-year-old daughter.

© Japan Today