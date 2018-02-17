31-year-old man arrested for killing bedridden father

Police in Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing his bedridden 67-year-old father.

Police said the suspect, Kei Uwashitomi, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was worn out from looking after his father, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Uwashitomi stomped on his father Akira’s chest as he slept in his futon at their home on the evening of Feb 14. He then called 119 and said his father had lost consciousness.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The hospital contacted police and reported that the death looked suspicious.

Uwashitomi was questioned voluntarily on Friday and admitted to abusing his father, police said.

Police said the suspect and his father lived alone.

© Japan Today