Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

31-year-old man arrested for killing bedridden father

2 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing his bedridden 67-year-old father.

Police said the suspect, Kei Uwashitomi, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was worn out from looking after his father, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Uwashitomi stomped on his father Akira’s chest as he slept in his futon at their home on the evening of Feb 14. He then called 119 and said his father had lost consciousness.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The hospital contacted police and reported that the death looked suspicious.

Uwashitomi was questioned voluntarily on Friday and admitted to abusing his father, police said.

Police said the suspect and his father lived alone.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

ouch, rip

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanese government and Corporate Japan must train unemployed people so that they can stand on their legs and start earning their livelihood so that such family killings are avoided in the Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Reasons Why Hotel Graphy Nezu is the Coolest Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Food & Drink

Awamori: 5 Reasons Why This Island Sake Deserves Our Attention Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Food and Drink

Lucky Pierrot

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Saijo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Discovery: 5 Japanese Science Fiction Authors

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo