31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dumping father’s body in sea

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dumping the dismembered body of his 63-year-old father in the sea off the coast of Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture, in 2016.

According to police, Daisuke Kobayashi, a farmer from Toyohashi City, is suspected of severing the body of his father, Seiji, with an electric saw, and then sinking the remains in a case in Mikawa Bay on Oct 24, 2016, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Kobayashi, who was arrested on Saturday, initially admitted to the charge but since his arrest, has remained silent. He was quoted as saying he was “infuriated with his father for physically abusing his mother.”

Kobayashi was sent prosecutors on Sunday, charged with abandoning a body.

Seiji Kobayashi was reported missing on Oct 31, 2016. In March last year, Daisuke Kobayashi was first questioned by police and hinted at dumping his father's body in the sea. But he was never charged.

Since that time, the Japan Coast Guard and Aichi Prefectural Police have conducted a dozen searches in Mikawa Bay for Seiji’s remains, which have yet to be found.

