Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dumping father’s body in sea

5 Comments
AICHI

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dumping the dismembered body of his 63-year-old father in the sea off the coast of Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture, in 2016.

According to police, Daisuke Kobayashi, a farmer from Toyohashi City, is suspected of severing the body of his father, Seiji, with an electric saw, and then sinking the remains in a case in Mikawa Bay on Oct 24, 2016, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Kobayashi, who was arrested on Saturday, initially admitted to the charge but since his arrest, has remained silent. He was quoted as saying he was “infuriated with his father for physically abusing his mother.”

Kobayashi was sent prosecutors on Sunday, charged with abandoning a body.

Seiji Kobayashi was reported missing on Oct 31, 2016. In March last year, Daisuke Kobayashi was first questioned by police and hinted at dumping his father's body in the sea. But he was never charged.

Since that time, the Japan Coast Guard and Aichi Prefectural Police have conducted a dozen searches in Mikawa Bay for Seiji’s remains, which have yet to be found.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

How the police have so much info?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This scenario is straight out of a novel.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Seething with repressed hatred for Papa, year after year after year. Biding his time until finally, unable to take it any more, an electric saw precipitates a final parting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How can you be arrested for suspicion? If he did it I understand, but there is no evidence?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No body, no crime.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Lake Shojiko

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Beyond Death and Pain: The Truth About Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Flu Season: An Ounce of Prevention

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Romantic Restaurants In Tokyo To Dine On Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 10-12

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Winter

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL