crime

31-year-old man arrested over fatal hit-and-run

CHIBA

Police in Sakura, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in the death of a 54-year-old man.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Kyodo News reported that Koichi Sasaki was found lying on the street, bleeding from head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Later Sunday, police arrested Masayuki Tokaji, a construction worker, after getting a description of his car from an eyewitness, and from an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. Police said Tokaji admitted to hitting someone with his car and that he kept going.

