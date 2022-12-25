Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

31-year-old man arrested over murder of grandmother

CHIBA

Police in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing his grandmother at his home.

According to police, Yuji Kaneko, a temp worker, called 110 at around 12 noon on Saturday and said that he had stabbed his grandmother, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the home and found his grandmother bleeding from a stab wound to the stomach. She was taken to hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Police said Kaneko has admitted to stabbing his grandmother after they had an argument but he has so far given no further details.

