31-year-old nursery school teacher arrested for secretly filming 6-year-old girl changing clothes

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 31-year-old nursery school teacher on suspicion of violating the Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act for allegedly filming a 6-year-old girl getting changed at the nursery school where he works.
Police said the suspect, Futa Takagi, has admitted to the allegation, Kyodo News reported. According to police, Takagi is suspected of using his smartphone to film the girl at around 11:40 a.m. on July 23.
The incident came to light on Dec 11, when police received a tip that Takagi was in possession of child pornography videos.
Police said Takagi's smartphone contained multiple photos and videos of children changing clothes.© Japan Today
Mr Kipling
Why would any nursery hire a 31 year old man? Not all male nursery workers are pervs but it is well documented that the pedos actively facilitate access to their victims via work, volunteering or hobbies.
Why take the risk.
Chabbawanga
string him up