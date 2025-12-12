 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

31-year-old nursery school teacher arrested for secretly filming 6-year-old girl changing clothes

2 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 31-year-old nursery school teacher on suspicion of violating the Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act for allegedly filming a 6-year-old girl getting changed at the nursery school where he works.

Police said the suspect, Futa Takagi, has admitted to the allegation, Kyodo News reported. According to police, Takagi is suspected of using his smartphone to film the girl at around 11:40 a.m. on July 23.

The incident came to light on Dec 11, when police received a tip that Takagi was in possession of child pornography videos.

Police said Takagi's smartphone contained multiple photos and videos of children changing clothes.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Why would any nursery hire a 31 year old man? Not all male nursery workers are pervs but it is well documented that the pedos actively facilitate access to their victims via work, volunteering or hobbies.

Why take the risk.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

string him up

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog