31-year-old woman arrested after newborn baby found in toilet

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning a corpse after she put the body of her newborn baby boy in the toilet at her apartment.

According to police, the suspect, who is from the Philippines, said she gave birth to the infant in the toilet between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Thursday and then flushed the toilet, Kyodo News reported.

On Friday, a relative who lives with the woman noticed that the toilet wasn't flushing properly and called the building maintenance office. A repair man found the remains of the infant blocking the toilet.

Police did not release any further information on the woman or who the father of the infant was.

