31-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder of father

Police in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 68-year-old father.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:25 a.m. on Friday morning. Kyodo News reported that police received a call from a woman saying her husband has been injured by their daughter with a knife.

Police said that the daughter, Eriko Sugishita, admitted she slashed her father’s neck and face after they got into an argument, but she has denied any intent to kill. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

Sugishita lives with her mother. Her father, who lives elsewhere, was visiting for the night.

