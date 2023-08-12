31-year-old woman arrested over attempted murder of 2-year-old daughter

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her two-year-old daughter with a knife at their home on Saturday.
According to police, Ayana Hayashi, a company employee, is accused of stabbing her daughter in the chest at their home in Minuma Ward at around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported.
At the time, Hayashi’s 38-year-old husband and his mother were home. Her husband heard their daughter scream from the bathroom and called 110 to report that his wife had stabbed their daughter.
The child was taken to hospital where doctors said her wound was not life-threatening.
Hayashi was quoted by police as saying she hated her husband and mother-in-law because of their attitude toward her mother.© Japan Today
餓死鬼
What did her daughter have to do with any of that?
Dave Fair
Maybe the police when reporting this story to the media could go one tiny itsy bitsy step further and tell us what hating her husband and mother-in-law had to do with trying to murder her 2 year-old daughter! Because that is the very first question that comes to mind for ANYONE reading this story. Another possible reason to that question is the patrolmen on scene never questioned the motive or had forgotten to ask, either equally perplexing!
Chabbawanga
Another nutter for the gallows. No mercy for child killers.
louisferdinandc
Once again, the first sentence doesn’t read « Police in Saitama City have arrested a 31-year-old company employee woman ».
If she was unemployed, 100% the line would have read: « Police in Saitama City have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed woman ».
Checked over 90 articles in the last months, not once the job is mentioned at the beginning of the article but always it is if the person is unemployed. Always.
Old Sausage
When natural maternal feelings disappear we have to put in doubt mental sanity. The feelings I mentioned are hardwired in our brains by genetics. When the expression of these genes is not present anymore I suspect an extremely deep problem in the brain. 86 billion neurons in utter disharmony. At the end of the road, there is nobody home. This last statement may horrify you, or perhaps you will dismiss it, either way, it is the truth I have arrived at after an entire life of research and experimentation.