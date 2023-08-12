31-year-old woman arrested over attempted murder of 2-year-old daughter

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her two-year-old daughter with a knife at their home on Saturday.

According to police, Ayana Hayashi, a company employee, is accused of stabbing her daughter in the chest at their home in Minuma Ward at around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

At the time, Hayashi’s 38-year-old husband and his mother were home. Her husband heard their daughter scream from the bathroom and called 110 to report that his wife had stabbed their daughter.

The child was taken to hospital where doctors said her wound was not life-threatening.

Hayashi was quoted by police as saying she hated her husband and mother-in-law because of their attitude toward her mother.

© Japan Today