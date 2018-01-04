32-year-old man arrested for drugging, robbing high school girl

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after drugging a high school girl with sleep-inducing pills last month at a love hotel in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, the suspect, Isamu Miura, visited the hotel with the 18-year-old girl on Dec 3, Fuji TV reported. The two became acquainted through an online dating site last year.

At the hotel, Miura is suspected of giving the girl sleep-inducing pills in a drink without her knowledge, and stealing 42,000 yen from her handbag after she fell asleep.

Police said Miura has denied both allegations of drugging and robbing the girl.

