crime

32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempting to stab father to death

CHIBA

Police in Abiko City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 64-year-old father with a kitchen knife at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, NTV reported. A woman called 110, reporting that her son had stabbed his father.

Police said Hiroto Hiraki was arrested on the grounds of the family’s home. His father was seriously injured and taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds to his back, but his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police quoted Hiraki’s mother as saying, “We had been having a family discussion and my husband and son got into an argument.”

